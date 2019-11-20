|
|
|
HANSON Passed away peacefully at home,
on 13th November 2019,
surrounded by her family.
HILARY
Aged 74 Years
Loving wife of Norman,
Mother to Carl, Stephanie & Tonia,
Grandma to Robert & Ellie,
much loved Great Grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 21st November 2019
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium at 3.30 pm.
No flowers please,
donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 20, 2019