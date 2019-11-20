Home

Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
15:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Hilary Hanson Notice
HANSON Passed away peacefully at home,
on 13th November 2019,
surrounded by her family.
HILARY
Aged 74 Years
Loving wife of Norman,
Mother to Carl, Stephanie & Tonia,
Grandma to Robert & Ellie,
much loved Great Grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 21st November 2019
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium at 3.30 pm.
No flowers please,
donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 20, 2019
