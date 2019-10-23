|
|
|
Hill On 11th October 2019, peacefully at home, Harold, aged 96 years,
of Torrisholme.
The beloved husband of Vera, loving dad of Michael and Kathleen, father-in-law of Michael and Julie, and a much loved grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, today, Tuesday
22nd October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
Marie Curie Nurses c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20B Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel: 01524 64023
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 23, 2019