Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:15
Carlisle Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for George Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Thompson

Notice Condolences

George Thompson Notice
THOMPSON George 85, died peacefully on
3rd March,
His funeral service will take place at Carlisle Crematorium,
Monday 11th March at 12.20.
George lived in Morecambe for
51 years and has played local cricket for Morecambe,
Trimpell and St. Joseph's.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Maria, daughter Pauline, sons Kevin and David. A kind and considerate man, George recently moved to Carlisle with his wife.
He will be deeply missed by family and all who knew him.
Family flowers only please. Donations and condolences to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.