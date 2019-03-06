|
|
|
THOMPSON George 85, died peacefully on
3rd March,
His funeral service will take place at Carlisle Crematorium,
Monday 11th March at 12.20.
George lived in Morecambe for
51 years and has played local cricket for Morecambe,
Trimpell and St. Joseph's.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Maria, daughter Pauline, sons Kevin and David. A kind and considerate man, George recently moved to Carlisle with his wife.
He will be deeply missed by family and all who knew him.
Family flowers only please. Donations and condolences to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 6, 2019
