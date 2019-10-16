|
|
|
Stevens Passed away peacefully
on 2nd October 2019
George
Aged 95 years.
A very much loved
Husband of Madge,
Father of Anne & Helen,
Grandfather of John, Cathy,
David, Paul & Laura
and Great Grandfather of
Eleanor, Henry & Charlie.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 18th October 2019,
12.30 pm at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
British Heart foundation.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 16, 2019