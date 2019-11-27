|
|
|
WILSON Geoff On 18th November in
St. John's Hospice, aged 69 years, after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by his loving family. The beloved husband of Sue and a much loved father, father-in-law, grandad and brother.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, 28th November at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 27, 2019