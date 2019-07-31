|
Gaffney Frank
(1930 - 2019) Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loved ones on Friday 19th July. Now at rest with his beloved wife & soulmate; Doreen.
"You will always be loved"
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 5th August 2019 at 3.30p.m. Family flowers only. Donations if desired are to MacMillan Cancer Support
C/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Cumbria LA7 7BQ Tel: 015395 63108
Published in The Visitor on July 31, 2019