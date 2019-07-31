Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
15:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Gaffney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Gaffney

Notice Condolences

Frank Gaffney Notice
Gaffney Frank
(1930 - 2019) Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loved ones on Friday 19th July. Now at rest with his beloved wife & soulmate; Doreen.
"You will always be loved"
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 5th August 2019 at 3.30p.m. Family flowers only. Donations if desired are to MacMillan Cancer Support
C/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Cumbria LA7 7BQ Tel: 015395 63108
Published in The Visitor on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.