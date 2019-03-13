|
|
|
BRETT Frank Frank's family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and their generous donations to Defying Dementia and The Dementia Hub, Morecambe.
Grateful thanks to Canon Cooper for his comforting words and prayers and for his support.
Thanks to all staff at Whitelow House for their care and kindness shown to Frank, Time For Flowers Florists for supplying the lovely floral tributes, The Morecambe Hotel for their hospitality and the Co-op Westgate for their help and support.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More