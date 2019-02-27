Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Morecambe
Unit 5, Westgate Shopping Centre
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 4SZ
01524 832365
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
13:30
St Marys Church
Notice Condolences

Francis Brett Notice
BRETT Francis Of your charity please pray for
the repose of the soul of
FRANK BRETT
who died peacefully on
15th February at Whitelow House, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving dad to Carol, Shaun,
Andrea & Damien. Grandad of Lauren, Evan, Elliot and Amelia
and a dear father in law,
brother and uncle.
Funeral service on Thursday
28th February at 1.30pm at
St Marys Church followed by
burial at Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers, donations for the Bay Dementia Hub (cheques payable to Lancaster University)
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare, Westgate tel 832365
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 27, 2019
