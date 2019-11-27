|
STEAD Frances
née Pawson Peacefully at Dolphinlee House on 21st November 2019 aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Arnold, Mother of Eric and a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister,
aunt and friend.
Her funeral service will take place at Wesley Methodist Church on Friday 6th December 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Please, no black attire and
no flowers. Donations if desired may be made for Dolphinlee House Amenity Fund
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home.
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 01524 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 27, 2019