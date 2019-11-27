Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30
Wesley Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Stead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Stead

Notice Condolences

Frances Stead Notice
STEAD Frances
née Pawson Peacefully at Dolphinlee House on 21st November 2019 aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Arnold, Mother of Eric and a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister,
aunt and friend.
Her funeral service will take place at Wesley Methodist Church on Friday 6th December 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Please, no black attire and
no flowers. Donations if desired may be made for Dolphinlee House Amenity Fund
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home.
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 01524 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -