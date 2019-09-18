|
|
|
SHARPLES Passed away peacefully in
The Sands Care Home on
12th September 2019.
ERIC
Aged 85 years.
Loving husband to Ann,
Father of Colin, Grandfather
to Ryan, Grant and Lauren
and Great Grandfather to
Bella, Mila and Heidi.
Brother to Jack and the late Dolly,
Arnold, Betty, Joan and Terry.
The funeral service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Tuesday
24th September 2019 at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Gurkha Brigade Association
c/o Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 5DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019