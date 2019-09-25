Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30
St. John's Church
Sandylands
Elizabeth Bottomley Notice
BOTTOMLEY Elizabeth
(Nee Clough) On 9th September at home,
aged 67 years. The very dear sister of Stephen, Graeme, Jackie and Elaine and a much loved auntie.
Her funeral service will take place in St. John's Church, Sandylands, on Monday, 30th September at 10.30a.m. followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for M.E. Research UK or MIND c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 25, 2019
