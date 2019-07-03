|
Thornton Edward Ernest On 26th June aged 61 years.
The beloved husband of Stephanie, very dear father of Edwin, Grant and Gary, father in law of Megan, Laura and Beth and a much loved grandad of Mary and William.
His funeral service will take place in St. Mary's Church (LA4 5JR)
on Monday, 8th July at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment in Hale Carr Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be sent for British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, La3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 3, 2019