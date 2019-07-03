|
|
|
Peacock Passed away on Monday 24th June 2019 at Hillcroft House, Galgate, formerly of Westgate.
Edward
'Ted'
aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved Dad to Lynda. Grandpa to Alex, Dom, Emma and Sara. Great Grandpa to Henry, Thomas and bump.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday
4th July at 10.30am.
Donations if desired to
The Royal British Legion
c/o Morecambe and Heysham Funeral Service, 102 Sefton Road, Morecambe LA3 1UD
Telephone: 01524 415787
Published in The Visitor on July 3, 2019