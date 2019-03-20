|
ANDERSON Edward
"Ted" Passed away peacefully at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Thursday 7th March 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret.
Dearly loved dad of Ian and Wendy and brother of Glennis
and the late Peter.
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium,
LA7 7BQ on Monday 25th March 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o Morecambe and Heysham Funeral Service, 102 Sefton Road, Morecambe, LA3 1UD.
Tel: 01524 415787
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 20, 2019
