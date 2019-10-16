Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Dorothy Waters
WATERS Dorothy Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Dorothy
who died fortified with the
Rites of Holy Church
on 5th October 2019,
aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of the late Peter and subsequently the dear partner of Bill Armstrong,
much loved mother of Catherine, step mum of Alan and Brian, mother in law of Paul, loving granny of Eve and a much loved sister of John, Joan, Elizabeth and the late Veronica, Terry and Cavan.
Requiem Mass will be said in
St. Mary's Church on Tuesday, 22nd October 2019 at 11.00am followed by committal at
the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. Mary's Church c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 16, 2019
