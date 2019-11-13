|
|
|
LEESON (née Trayton) Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 3rd November 2019,
at The Sands Care Home, Morecambe.
DOROTHY MAY
Aged 79 years,
Much loved wife of Alan.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 13, 2019