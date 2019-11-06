|
|
|
DUFFY Dorothy It is with the greatest sadness
that I have to announce the passing of Mrs. Dorothy Duffy.
Mum passed away on
Tuesday 29th of October
in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Heysham after a long period of
deterioration due to Dementia.
Our many thanks go to the
hard working dedicated
staff at Hillcroft.
She leaves her two sons
Nicholas and Adrian,
and her four grandchildren
Sam, Jake, Georgia and Travis,
and great granddaughter
Amelia Niamh.
The Funeral will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 12.30pm, with a small gathering
of friends and family at
the Owls Nest on Bare Lane.
Anyone wishing to send flowers,
a donation at Dementiauk.org
would be preferable.
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 6, 2019