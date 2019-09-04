|
Firth It is with great sadness
Julie, Sarah & Penny announce the passing of their mother
DIANE IRENE FIRTH
08.10.1947 - 26.08.2019
Diane passed away peacefully
on 26th August 2019 at
St. John's Hospice surrounded
by those she loved.
She will be greatly missed by her
3 Daughters, 6 Grandchildren &
3 surviving Sisters.
Diane asked if anyone would like
to donate on her behalf to
St. John's Hospice, please contact Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Morecambe LA4 6DE Tel: 01524 410240.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 4, 2019