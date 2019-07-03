|
BUTTERFIELD DENNIS On 23rd June at home,
aged 92 years.
The beloved husband of the late Phyllis, very dear father of Susan and Andrew and a loving grandad,
great grandad, and friend to many.
His funeral service will
take place at the
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Thursday 11th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for R.N.L.I or St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 3, 2019