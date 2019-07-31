|
|
|
FAIRCLOUGH Denise Peter and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for the Royal British Legion during their sad bereavement.
They are especially grateful to Reverend Lorraine Moffatt for her kind ministration and comforting service and thanks also to the Alex Willis Funeral Home who were all very professional and very
caring at this sad time
for the family.
Published in The Visitor on July 31, 2019