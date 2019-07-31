Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Fairclough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Fairclough

Notice

Denise Fairclough Notice
FAIRCLOUGH Denise Peter and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for the Royal British Legion during their sad bereavement.
They are especially grateful to Reverend Lorraine Moffatt for her kind ministration and comforting service and thanks also to the Alex Willis Funeral Home who were all very professional and very
caring at this sad time
for the family.
Published in The Visitor on July 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.