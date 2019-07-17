Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
14:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Denise Fairclough Notice
FAIRCLOUGH DENISE On 10th July Denise suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.
The beloved wife of Peter,
much loved daughter of Kath
and the late John Bailey,
loving sister of Heather and Paul, and sister in law of Grant.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 23rd July at 2.30p.m. This is a celebration of Denise's life so would mourners please wear something colourful.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Royal British Legion
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 17, 2019
