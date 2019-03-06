|
THOMPSON David On 26th February peacefully in
St. John's Hospice aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Ann and
a dear brother and uncle.
His funeral service will take place in St. Peter's Church, Heysham on Monday, 11th March at 11.00a.m. followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 6, 2019
