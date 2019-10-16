|
SARGEANT Passed away peacefully
on the 8th October 2019,
at Royal Lancaster Infirmary
DAVID ROBERT
Son of the late
Robert & Gladys Sargeant,
Dad to Andrew & Jonathan
and Grandad to Ella.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Beetham Hall Crematorium,
Milnthorpe on Monday
21st October 2019 at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only at the funeral,
any donations to charities
in David's memory
would be welcome.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Bare, Morecambe,
LA4 6DE Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 16, 2019