PARKER David On 23rd May in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Heysham aged 68 years. The beloved husband of Christine, very dear father of Stewart, Gillian and Philip, father in law of Peter and Sarah and a much loved grandad of Katie, Charla, Bradley, Jack, Amie, Bethan and Wesley.
His funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday, 5th June at 12.30p.m. No black please at the request of the family. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Making Space c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on May 29, 2019
