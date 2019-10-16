|
|
|
LOUGHREY Daniel James Suddenly on Sunday 6th October. Daniel, of Penrith,
(formerly of Heysham),
aged 35 years.
Dearly loved husband of Gemma, devoted daddy of Louis and Connor, dearly loved son of Elaine and Dan. Dearest brother of Luke, Shay, Kian and a sadly missed grandson, son in law,
brother in law, uncle, nephew
and good friend to many.
Funeral service at
St Andrews Church, Penrith on Thursday 17th October at 1:00pm followed by Private Interment
at Penrith Cemetery.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in memory of Dan, which shall be divided between
The British Heart Foundation and
Cardiomyopathy UK may be
left at the service or sent
c/o Walkers Funeral Directors, Tynefield House, Penrith, CA11 8HY.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 16, 2019