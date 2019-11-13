|
JONES Cliff Peacefully on 6th November 2019 in The Glen Care Home, aged 80 years. Dear Husband of Maureen, loving Dad of Helen and the late Susan. Father-in-law (Mr J) of Phil and beloved Grandad of Bethany and Olivia. His funeral service will take place at St Patrick's RC Church, Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 12:00 noon followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for either The or Cancer Care (North Lancs & South Lakeland) c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 13, 2019