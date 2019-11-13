Home

Cliff Jones

Cliff Jones Notice
JONES Cliff Peacefully on 6th November 2019 in The Glen Care Home, aged 80 years. Dear Husband of Maureen, loving Dad of Helen and the late Susan. Father-in-law (Mr J) of Phil and beloved Grandad of Bethany and Olivia. His funeral service will take place at St Patrick's RC Church, Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 12:00 noon followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for either The or Cancer Care (North Lancs & South Lakeland) c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 13, 2019
