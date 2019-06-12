|
|
|
MARTIN Christine Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Christine who died fortified with the Rites of Holy Church at home on 5th June, aged 65 years. The beloved wife of Terry, very dear mother of Claire, Barry and Karen, mother in law of Shane, Michelle and Christy, much loved nanna of Lee, Ella and Chlo and very dear daughter of Doreen. R.I.P. Requiem mass will be said in St. Mary's Church on Friday 21st June at 11.00am. followed by interment in Hale Carr Cemetery. Christine's family request you wear something purple. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 12, 2019
