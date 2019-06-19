Home

Christine Lancaster Notice
LANCASTER Christine Brian, Kate, Philip and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (M.N.D.A.) during their sad bereavement. They are especially grateful to Father P. Conner for his kind ministration and comforting service and a special thanks to all at Alex Willis Funeral Home for their professional, sensitive
and caring service.
Published in The Visitor on June 19, 2019
