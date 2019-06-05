Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00
St. Joseph's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Lancaster

Notice Condolences

Christine Lancaster Notice
LANCASTER Christine (Formerly of Country Style Hair Design, Slyne) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Christine who died fortified with the Rites of Holy Church at home on 31st May 2019, aged 66 years. The beloved wife of Brian, very dear mother of Kate and Philip, mother in law of Alastair and Sue, loving granny of Callum, Alfie, Logan, Lorria and Rhys and dear sister of Joan, Andrew and Rita. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be said in St. Joseph's Church on Friday, 14th June at 10.00a.m. followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Motor Neurone Disease Association (M.N.D.A.) c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD T el: 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.