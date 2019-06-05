|
LANCASTER Christine (Formerly of Country Style Hair Design, Slyne) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Christine who died fortified with the Rites of Holy Church at home on 31st May 2019, aged 66 years. The beloved wife of Brian, very dear mother of Kate and Philip, mother in law of Alastair and Sue, loving granny of Callum, Alfie, Logan, Lorria and Rhys and dear sister of Joan, Andrew and Rita. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be said in St. Joseph's Church on Friday, 14th June at 10.00a.m. followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Motor Neurone Disease Association (M.N.D.A.) c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD T el: 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
