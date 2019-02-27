|
|
|
HARKIN BRIDIE Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Bridie
who died fortified with the Rites of Holy Church, in hospital on
18th February aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of the late Patsy,
very dear mother of Pat, Marie, Kevin, Joseph Jacqueline, Derek, Denise and the late Brendan and a loving mother in law, granny, great granny and sister.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be said in
St. Patrick's Church on
Friday 1st March at 1.30pm. followed by interment in
Hale Carr Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Defying Dementia and
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 851595.
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 27, 2019
