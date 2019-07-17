|
Townley Brian On 9th July in hospital
aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, very dear father of Juliet, Deborah, Gillian and Andrew and
a loving father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
His funeral service will take place in St. Paul's Church, Scotforth on Friday, 19th July at 1.45p.m. followed by interment in
Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Cancer Care
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 17, 2019