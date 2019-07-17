Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
15:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Brian Bottomley Notice
BOTTOMLEY Brian On 8th July peacefully in
hospital, aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of Anne,
very dear father of Lee,
father in law of the late
Judith, much loved grandad
of Christopher and Emma,
brother of Geoff and honorary
father in law of Pauline.
His funeral service will take place
at Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Thursday, 18th July at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Dementia UK or
The Royal British Legion c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 17, 2019
