MUDD Brenda On 18th February peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne, aged 94 years.
The much loved aunt of Janet, Patricia and Alison and a dear friend of Shirley and John.
Her funeral service will take place in Wesley Methodist Church on Thursday, 28th February 2019 at 12.30pm followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 27, 2019
