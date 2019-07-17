|
|
|
EDMONDSON Bobbie On 13th July peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne, aged 96 years. The beloved wife of the late Jack, very dear mother of Suzanne, Christine and Gillian, mother in law of John, much loved nana of Angela, Ian, David, Joanne, Stuart, Christopher and Mark
and a much loved great-nana. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries and donations, if desired, may be sent for
St. Peter's Church
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD, Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 17, 2019