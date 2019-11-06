|
|
|
SPEIGHT Bernie On the 29th October, peacefully in the Hillcroft Care Home, Morecambe, aged 90.
The beloved wife of 61 years, Gerrard. Loving mother of Tim, Mark and Paul.
Very dear mother-in-law to Julie, Gill and Alys.
Loving Grandma to Andy, Chris, Becky, Dan and Sam.
Great Grandma to Brooke, Jessica, Myli, Scarlett and the late Tira.
Her funeral will take place on Monday 11th November 2019 at 10.30am at the Church of the
Good Shepherd, Torrisholme. Followed by committal at the Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society or
Co-op Funeral Services Westgate, Morecambe.
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 6, 2019