WHITELEY BARRY On 18th February in hospital aged 88 years. The beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father
of Michael, Graham and Diane, father in law of Sue, Julie and Philip and a very dear grandad
and great grandad.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, 28th February at 2.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Bay Hospitals, Charity
(Ward 23) c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 27, 2019
