Whalley Barry On 30th July suddenly at home, aged 57 years.
The beloved husband of Jill,
very dear father of Autumn and Alex, father in law of Holly and much loved grandad of Oliver.
His funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday, 13th August at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 7, 2019