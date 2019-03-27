|
THOMPSON Barbara On 12th March peacefully
in hospital aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the late Robert Eric, very dear mother of Suzi and Don and a much loved grandma
of Charlotte, Freya and Rosie.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday, 8th April at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for GAIN (Guillain-Barre & Associated Neuropathies Charity)
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 27, 2019
