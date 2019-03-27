Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
13:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Barbara Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Barbara On 12th March peacefully
in hospital aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the late Robert Eric, very dear mother of Suzi and Don and a much loved grandma
of Charlotte, Freya and Rosie.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday, 8th April at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for GAIN (Guillain-Barre & Associated Neuropathies Charity)
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 27, 2019
