|
|
|
JONES Audrey On Wednesday, 3rd July 2019 peacefully in hospital,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sydney, loving mum of Philip,
cherished nana of Nick and Mark and much loved great nana of
Ellie, Oliver, Charlie and Daisy.
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday, 18th July at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, if desired, for Cancer Care may be sent c/o. Alan M Fawcett,
Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth Lancs. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in The Visitor on July 10, 2019