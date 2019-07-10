Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Jones

Notice Condolences

Audrey Jones Notice
JONES Audrey On Wednesday, 3rd July 2019 peacefully in hospital,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sydney, loving mum of Philip,
cherished nana of Nick and Mark and much loved great nana of
Ellie, Oliver, Charlie and Daisy.
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday, 18th July at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, if desired, for Cancer Care may be sent c/o. Alan M Fawcett,
Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth Lancs. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in The Visitor on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.