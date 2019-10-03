Home

HARRISON Audrey Passed away peacefully on
29th September, aged 81 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary surrounded
by her family.
Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mum of Diane, Tracey, Michael and Sandra, loving grandma of Thomas, Jake, Samantha, Harry and Olivia and dear sister and sister in law to Edgar and Linda, caring mother in law of Becky and Mark.
The funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 11th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CancerCare Slynedales c/o J Mason & Son,
19 Moor Lane, Lancaster,
LA1 1QD. Tel: 01524 65304
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 3, 2019
