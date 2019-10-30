|
|
|
HICKIE Arthur On 18th October 2019,
peacefully at Nazareth House, fortified by the Rites of
Holy Mother Church,
Arthur, aged 90 years
R.I.P. and late of Heysham.
The dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved mum of Margaret, Christine and Kathryn and a devoted grandma
and great grandma.
A Requiem Mass will be offered at Nazareth House on
Tuesday 5th November at 12.30pm followed by interment at
Blackley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
Donations may be forwarded along with all enquiries to Paul Williams Independent
Funeral Directors, 215 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 8GW
Tel 0161 796 6018 www.paulwilliamsfunerals.co.uk
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 30, 2019