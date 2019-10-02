|
|
|
BUNTING Anthony
(Tony) Aged 61 years.
Passed away at
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on
22nd September 2019.
Much loved husband of Linda, loving dad of Richard & Laura and special grandad of Kobi,
Alexia & Ava May.
Family flowers only.
Bright coloured clothing please.
Funeral Service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 7th October at 12.30pm.
Donations, if desired, to St John's Hospice & Cancer Research UK
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 33 Claremont Road, Morecambe LA4 4HL
Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 2, 2019