Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Morecambe)
33 Claremont Road
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 4HL
01524 424072
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bunting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Bunting

Notice Condolences

Anthony Bunting Notice
BUNTING Anthony
(Tony) Aged 61 years.
Passed away at
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on
22nd September 2019.
Much loved husband of Linda, loving dad of Richard & Laura and special grandad of Kobi,
Alexia & Ava May.
Family flowers only.
Bright coloured clothing please.
Funeral Service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 7th October at 12.30pm.
Donations, if desired, to St John's Hospice & Cancer Research UK
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 33 Claremont Road, Morecambe LA4 4HL
Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Morecambe)
Download Now