LONGTON Annie On 29th May peacefully
in the Glen Care Home,
aged 102 years.
The beloved wife of the late Thomas, very dear mother of Margaret, mother in law of the late Sandy, loving nana of Janice and Colin and a much loved 'GG' of Ella.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday,
11 th June 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for North West Air Ambulance
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
