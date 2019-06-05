Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
15:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
LONGTON Annie On 29th May peacefully
in the Glen Care Home,
aged 102 years.
The beloved wife of the late Thomas, very dear mother of Margaret, mother in law of the late Sandy, loving nana of Janice and Colin and a much loved 'GG' of Ella.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday,
11 th June 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for North West Air Ambulance
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
