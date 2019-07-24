Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00
St. Peter's Church
Andrew Edmondson Notice
EDMONDSON Andrew On 13th July at home,
aged 60 years.
The beloved husband of Tracy,
very dear father of Freddy, Jake and Ryan, father in law of Jemma, Amelia and Becky, much loved grandad of Elsie and Dorothy
and a dear friend of Cookie.
His funeral service will take place in St. Peter's Church on Tuesday, 30 th July 2019 at 12.00pm followed by a private family interment in Hale Carr Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for MIND c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595.
Published in The Visitor on July 24, 2019
