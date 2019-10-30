|
|
|
PARRY Alice On 25th October peacefully
at home aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of Sidney,
very dear mother of Anne and Richard and a loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Her funeral service will take place in Wesley Methodist Church on Thursday, 7th November at 11.30a.m. followed by interment
in Hale Carr Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Parkinson's UK c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 30, 2019