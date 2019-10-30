Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30
Wesley Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Parry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Parry

Notice Condolences

Alice Parry Notice
PARRY Alice On 25th October peacefully
at home aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of Sidney,
very dear mother of Anne and Richard and a loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Her funeral service will take place in Wesley Methodist Church on Thursday, 7th November at 11.30a.m. followed by interment
in Hale Carr Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Parkinson's UK c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.