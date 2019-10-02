|
|
|
McINNES Passed away peacefully
after a short illness
Alexander
Aged 71 years.
Beloved Husband of Karen.
Dad to Jacqueline & Joanne.
A loving Grandad to
James, Daniel & Max.
Brother to Janet, Cath & Ian.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Monday
7th October 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be
given to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Home
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 2, 2019