Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Alexander McInnes Notice
McINNES Passed away peacefully
after a short illness
Alexander
Aged 71 years.

Beloved Husband of Karen.
Dad to Jacqueline & Joanne.
A loving Grandad to
James, Daniel & Max.
Brother to Janet, Cath & Ian.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Monday
7th October 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be
given to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Home
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 2, 2019
