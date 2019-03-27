|
|
|
DENT Alan Formerly of Arnside,
Holme & Morecambe.
On the 18th March, Alan
decided 94 was old enough.
He passed peacefully
at his care home in Allithwaite.
Alan was an amazing and
much loved husband to Audrey,
father to Martin & Hilary,
father-in-law to Cameron,
grandfather to Kate and Jen
and great grandfather to
Eleanor and Willow.
Alan will be laid to rest
at a private family ceremony
but a small get together will be held on Saturday 30th March.
Contact Fishwicks Funeral Services 015395 63108 for details.
We would like to thank the staff at The Old Vicarage whose love and care of Alan was exceptional.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More