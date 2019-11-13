|
|
|
ASTIN On 7th November 2019 peacefully with his family around him.
ALAN
aged 69 years of Tewitfield.
Loving son on of Harry. Husband of Elaine, father of Leigh and Nathan. Much loved grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium (post code LA7 7BQ) on Thursday, 21st November 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for The Christie Charitable Fund, will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth, LA5 9LB Tel: 01524 732301
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 13, 2019