BROWN Agnes Pauline, Brian and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, cards, Mass cards and donations received for St. John's Hospice during their
sad bereavement.
Many thanks to Daisy Flowers for the beautiful family flowers and to the Lothersdale Hotel for the buffet. The family would also like to thank Alex Willis Funeral Home for their kindness, courtesy and attention to detail and they are especially grateful to
Canon D. Cooper for his kind ministration and
comforting service.
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
