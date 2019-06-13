|
|
|
Milton (née Worth)
Yvonne Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on 25 th May 2019
aged 83 years. Loving wife of the late
Morris, cherished mum of Julie, Sharon, Craig, Mark also a much loved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church Walkley on Thursday 20 th June at 12:00 followed by interment at Wisewood Cemetery. Family flowers only please
donations may be given on the day.
Years of striving little of play,
Loving, giving the whole of the way,
A cherished smile, a heart of gold,
To the dearest mother
the world could hold.
Happy 'memories, fond and true,
From us who thought the world of you.
Published in The Star on June 13, 2019
